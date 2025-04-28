 
Meghan Markle, Prince Archie share sweet conversation in rare family moment

Meghan Markle shares glimpse of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Lifestyle News Desk
April 28, 2025

Meghan Markle, Prince Archie share sweet moment in cozy weekend
Meghan Markle, Prince Archie share sweet moment in 'cozy weekend'

Meghan Markle has shared a heartwarming glimpse into her family’s “cozy weekend.”

Meghan, who lives in Montecito with her husband Prince Harry, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, posted sweet videos on Instagram on Saturday.

However, one video clip captured everyone’s attention as it featured Archie, 5, excitedly talking to his mom.

As Meghan and Archie feed the koi fish in their pond, the 5-year-old can be heard telling the Duchess of Sussex, “Mama, watch it! I just fed it!”

Meghan laughingly responded, “Good job, that’s enough.”

Additionally, another clip also featured a touching moment between three-year-old daughter Lilibet and Meghan.

In the video, Lilibet can be heard in her American accent, calling Meghan’s homemade strawberry jam, “It’s beautiful.”

It is worth mentioning that Meghan Markle has been sharing her sweet family moments with Prince Harry and their children, Archie and Lilibet, ever since she returned to Instagram earlier this year.

On the other hand, the Duchess of Sussex has been making headlines with her new business ventures, including Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, lifestyle brand, As Ever, and podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

