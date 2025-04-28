Prince Harry's solo missions signal new chapter away from Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry embraces independence as distance from Meghan grows

Prince Harry’s recent solo trip to Ukraine and increasing time away from Meghan Markle are prompting insiders to claim that it is a sign of his growing independence.

While the Duke of Sussex met wounded soldiers on the frontline, the Duchess was spotted at a Broadway show in New York, dressed for the red carpet.

According to Heat Magazine, an insider said that the couple, who once promoted their joint brand Sussex together, are now moving in different directions professionally and personally.

“Harry’s been riding tanks in Ukraine, doing his own thing, and looking to branch out – socially, professionally, everything,” the source said.

They added, “Of course, they downplay it all and say they’re just working in separate lanes, toward the same goals.

“But people are noticing – he’s away a lot more than anyone realises and it’s raising a lot of eyebrows.”

The insider further shared, “Harry seems determined not to be viewed as this henpecked character who’s constantly riding Meghan’s coattails.

“He’s enjoying more space away from her, that’s just undeniable, and it’s becoming a very established pattern for them to do their own thing.”

They said Harry “misses” Europe and intends to “spend more time there in the coming months, even if Meghan can’t or won’t join him.”

“It’s looking like they could spend a big chunk of the summer by themselves and possibly on separate continents, which will be a huge test on their marriage.”