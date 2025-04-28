Oritse Williams opens up about heartbreak after tragic baby loss

Oritse Williams recalls heartbreak after wife's two devastating miscarriage

Oritse Williams, a member of JLS, has revealed a reflection of the pain he and his wife Kazz went through after the loss of two children.

The Keep You crooner, who rose to fame on The X Factor, shared that his wife suffered two miscarriages prior to their son Shiva Zion's birth in November 2024 and talked about emotional healing, and fatherhood struggles.

"We're going to have different years. I mean, for example, people know that, unfortunately, my wife and I had two miscarriages, and we lost two babies," he told DailyMail on April 27.

"But now I leave home, and I get back home to a beautiful baby boy, the most beautiful baby boy in the world," Williams said with gratitude.

Talking about men's emotional well-being and being expressive with their sentiments, the father of two noted that men should also embrace their emotions and be able to express them fully.

"I feel like it's very important for men to not internalize their emotions because as men, we are so frightened, especially black men, of feeling weak, of being perceived as insecure, being emotional," he continued, adding, "It's very important for us to be able to voice our feelings and be comfortable with them, share our feelings."

The Beat Again singer went on to say, "Just from my own experience, when we lost the babies, I had I had that emotion inside for a very long time."

And after releasing those bottled-up emotions Williams felt "the most free"

"Because I felt like I had all this emotion and feeling that was inside of me that kept on just bubbling and bubbling and was just going around in this cycle. And it needed to be released," Williams shared.

The JLS star is also father to a 10-year-old son whom he shares with his wife, however, he is battling for full custody of his first son with his former partner.

"I've been fighting for access to my first son for eight and a half years, so I still I don't have that access, unfortunately. And that's always tough. That always is very heavy on my heart," William said of his oldest child.