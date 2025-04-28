 
Geo News

How Marvel is avoiding 'Avengers: Doomsday' spoilers?

The team of 'Thunderbolts*' revealed the intimidation tactic of Marvel before 'Avengers: Doomsday'

By
Web Desk
|

April 28, 2025

Marvels strict stance on spoilers comes to light
Marvel's strict stance on spoilers comes to light

Spoilers remain the headache of Marvel for quite some time.

So, ahead of the franchise’s tentpole film, Avengers: Doomsday, the studio has raised strict guardrails to prevent leaks.

Giving an insight into how serious Marvel is about avoiding spoilers, Wyatt Russell, the star of Thunderbolts*, who played John Walker/US Agent, told Comic Book, “Media training for Doomsday is they just hold a knife to your neck and said ‘You say anything, and it’s over.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, David Harbour, reprising his character Alexei Shostakov, said, “It’s the most terrifying stunt imaginable, doing a bunch of interviews where they go, ‘So we hear you’re in Doomsday?’ and he’s just like harnessed up.”

But those who were not related to Doomsday were spared from the intimidation tactic, such as Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier.

“You know what’s funny is that I feel like I never got taken into the back room and really given the talking to,” the filmmaker said.

“I think maybe they know it’s out in the world now and you just learn not to to reveal anything,” Jake noted.

Avengers: Doomsday will be out on May 2.

Prince Harry's ‘homesickness' increases as King Charles refuses to take his calls
Prince Harry's ‘homesickness' increases as King Charles refuses to take his calls
Prince Harry urging Meghan Markle to call truce with Kate? video
Prince Harry urging Meghan Markle to call truce with Kate?
Oritse Williams opens up about heartbreak after tragic baby loss
Oritse Williams opens up about heartbreak after tragic baby loss
Prince William ‘drama-free' traits will make him excellent King video
Prince William ‘drama-free' traits will make him excellent King
Khloe Kardashian says she was pushed to relive father's death on camera
Khloe Kardashian says she was pushed to relive father's death on camera
Why is Prince Harry afraid of Meghan Markle? Expert reveals video
Why is Prince Harry afraid of Meghan Markle? Expert reveals
Prince Andrew steps out after shocking death of his accuser
Prince Andrew steps out after shocking death of his accuser
Kate Middleton secretly runs the royal family?
Kate Middleton secretly runs the royal family?