How Marvel is avoiding 'Avengers: Doomsday' spoilers?

Marvel's strict stance on spoilers comes to light

Spoilers remain the headache of Marvel for quite some time.



So, ahead of the franchise’s tentpole film, Avengers: Doomsday, the studio has raised strict guardrails to prevent leaks.

Giving an insight into how serious Marvel is about avoiding spoilers, Wyatt Russell, the star of Thunderbolts*, who played John Walker/US Agent, told Comic Book, “Media training for Doomsday is they just hold a knife to your neck and said ‘You say anything, and it’s over.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, David Harbour, reprising his character Alexei Shostakov, said, “It’s the most terrifying stunt imaginable, doing a bunch of interviews where they go, ‘So we hear you’re in Doomsday?’ and he’s just like harnessed up.”

But those who were not related to Doomsday were spared from the intimidation tactic, such as Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier.

“You know what’s funny is that I feel like I never got taken into the back room and really given the talking to,” the filmmaker said.

“I think maybe they know it’s out in the world now and you just learn not to to reveal anything,” Jake noted.

Avengers: Doomsday will be out on May 2.