Jennifer Garner, John Miller turn heads in matching looks

Jennifer Garner, beau John Miller step out in matching outfits

Jennifer Garner and her Boyfriend John Miller were spotted spending some quality time together.

The 53-year-old actress and the 47-year-old businessman stepped out on Friday, April 25 while donning matching outfits.

The couple who were wearing blue casual outfits, were photographed walking to their vehicle as per snaps shared by People.

The 13 Going on 30 actress sported a pair of off-white pants with a V-necked BLUE sweater with a white undershirt. She completed her look with an olive-colored handbag, a black belt, and tan sneakers.

While Miller matched his outfit color and wore a blue button-down with a pair of jeans and brown shoes.

Garner, who shared three kids, Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, was first romantically linked with Miller back in 2018, later revealing to the outlet that she all prepared for a "fresh start" in 2020.

On the other hand Miller is also a father of two kids whom he shares with ex wife violinist Caroline Campbell.

In 2023, a source revealed to the publisher about Garner and Miller, "They have a very special relationship."

While in December another tipster shared that the pair spend "a lot of time" together and Garner was "very happy" with her new partner.