 
Geo News

Jennifer Garner, John Miller turn heads in matching looks

The pair have been romantically linked since 2018

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 28, 2025

Jennifer Garner, beau John Miller step out in matching outfits
Jennifer Garner, beau John Miller step out in matching outfits

Jennifer Garner and her Boyfriend John Miller were spotted spending some quality time together.

The 53-year-old actress and the 47-year-old businessman stepped out on Friday, April 25 while donning matching outfits.

The couple who were wearing blue casual outfits, were photographed walking to their vehicle as per snaps shared by People.

The 13 Going on 30 actress sported a pair of off-white pants with a V-necked BLUE sweater with a white undershirt. She completed her look with an olive-colored handbag, a black belt, and tan sneakers.

While Miller matched his outfit color and wore a blue button-down with a pair of jeans and brown shoes.

Garner, who shared three kids, Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, was first romantically linked with Miller back in 2018, later revealing to the outlet that she all prepared for a "fresh start" in 2020.

On the other hand Miller is also a father of two kids whom he shares with ex wife violinist Caroline Campbell.

In 2023, a source revealed to the publisher about Garner and Miller, "They have a very special relationship."

While in December another tipster shared that the pair spend "a lot of time" together and Garner was "very happy" with her new partner.

Prince Harry's ‘homesickness' increases as King Charles refuses to take his calls
Prince Harry's ‘homesickness' increases as King Charles refuses to take his calls
Prince Harry urging Meghan Markle to call truce with Kate? video
Prince Harry urging Meghan Markle to call truce with Kate?
Oritse Williams opens up about heartbreak after tragic baby loss
Oritse Williams opens up about heartbreak after tragic baby loss
Prince William ‘drama-free' traits will make him excellent King video
Prince William ‘drama-free' traits will make him excellent King
Khloe Kardashian says she was pushed to relive father's death on camera
Khloe Kardashian says she was pushed to relive father's death on camera
Why is Prince Harry afraid of Meghan Markle? Expert reveals video
Why is Prince Harry afraid of Meghan Markle? Expert reveals
Prince Andrew steps out after shocking death of his accuser
Prince Andrew steps out after shocking death of his accuser
Kate Middleton secretly runs the royal family?
Kate Middleton secretly runs the royal family?