Elizabeth Hurley posts new loved up snap with beau Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley fuel romance buzz with sweet new snap

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley are going strong!

On Sunday, April 27, the actress and model took to her Instagram account to share another PDA-packed photo with her new partner, Ray Cyrus.

The pair, who shocked their fans with their impromptu romance announcement earlier this month on Easter, can be seen having a sweet moment as they posed for the picture.

In the snap musician leaned on a tress while wrapping his hands around Hurley who was beaming smiles and leaning on the Achy Breaky Heart singer.

The musician wore a soft smile on his face as he sported a purple plaided shirt and a pair of jeans.

Whereas Hurley donned a white shirt with jeans and a pair of shades.

In the next slide, she posted another snap with Ray Cyrus as he drove a vehicle. A pet dog is also accompanying the couple on the drive.

"Tennessee weekend," Hurley wrote in the snap indicating that she and the singer-songwriter are enjoying a weekend in The Volunteer State.

This post came after, Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus made headlines after going Instagram official.

The Some Gave All singer recently revealed to People that the Christmas in Paradise actress reached out to him when he was at his lowest.

"I felt like, ‘Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher? And in this moment... a friend reached out," he said of Hurley.