Vicky Pattinson disses exes in 'grim' dating stories

British television personality Vicky Pattinson talks love life and perils of dating

Lifestyle News Desk
April 28, 2025

Vicky Pattinson just gave an insider look at what she calls a "grim" dating history.

The television personality and author, 37, spilled the beans on her past failed dating experiences while promoting her new show The Honesty Box.

"I think dating is the trenches. I’m so grateful I met Erc," Closer Online quoted Vicky, who is now married to fellow TV personality Ercan Ramadan, 41.

"But before that, I got a taste of how the dating world was going, and it’s f**king grim. With apps and social media, and fewer people meeting organically, it’s really hard to meet someone and have an honest, authentic connection," the Geordie Shore star continued.

Vicky, who has now joined forces with another author Lucinda Light for the brand-new reality dating show The Honesty Box also admitted to leaving a date early once.

Vicky was also asked for tips for a first date, to which she replied, "All the basic ones, like, ‘Don’t get too drunk’ and, ‘Don’t neck on on the first night.’ I do all of that."

Despite being only one rule of her new show—which is to tell the truth—Vicky admitted to having told "a lot of lies" while dating.

"Some little white ones, some great, big, dark, horrible ones," she admitted in a candid confession.

"It’s a shame, because, as we discover in our new show, if you want proper connection and to really get to know somebody, you do have to be honest, warts and all, and it’s hard," she added.

The Honesty Box starts airing on 28 April on Channel 4.

