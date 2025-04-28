Gene Hackman's final official autopsy released

A final autopsy has revealed Gene Hackman's official cause of death.

Per the official autopsy obtained from the Office of the Medical Investigator in New Mexico, the 95-year-old actor's body showed a "history of congestive heart failure" as well as "severe chronic hypertensive changes, kidneys."

The document also mentioned signs of "neurodegenerative features" consistent with Alzheimer's disease.

"Autopsy showed severe atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, with placement of coronary artery stents and a bypass graft, as well as a previous aortic valve replacement," Fox News reported citing the documents.

"Remote myocardial infarctions were present involving the left ventricular free wall and the septum, which were significantly large. Examination of the brain showed microscopic findings of advanced stage Alzheimer's disease."

While his wife Betsy had died of Hantavirus, Gene tested negative for the rodent-spread disease.

The actor's body also did not show any abnormal levels of carbon monoxide, which was previously speculated about the couple's death.

Experts also summed up that the high levels of blood acetone level found in the body could be due to the prolonged state of fasting.

Hackman is believed to have died on the 18th of February, per the last recorded activity found on the star's pacemaker.

The data showed an abnormal rhythm of atrial fibrillation, a condition that causes an irregular and usually fast heartbeat.

Chief Medical Investigator Dr Heather Jarrell previously speculated that 65-year-old Betsy must have passed away first, leaving Hackman unable to care for himself in his vulnerable state.

65-year-old Arakawa's body was found decomposed, with bloating on her face and mummification in her hands and feet. Hackman also showed similar signs of decomposition.