'Britain's Got Talent' judge Alesha Dixon trying to save marriage

Singer and dancer Alesha Dixon split from her husband Azuka Ononye last year

April 28, 2025

Alesha Dixon and husband Azuka Ononye working towards reconciliation

Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye are giving their marriage another go for their children.

The parents-of-two split last year after over a decade together. However, the pair was still living together and sources claim that staying under one roof has reignited the spark.

The pair now appears to be doing "all it takes" to bring their marriage back on track after hitting a rocky patch.

"AZ even moved out to a hotel for a while, despite the fact they were co-parenting," a source told The Sun.

"But there is still a huge amount of feeling between them. They've been together for 12 years and have two beautiful children," they added.

The source continued, "So they have decided to give it one last try. They both desperately want to be a family again and are going to do all it takes to make it work"

However, those close to Alesha are doubtful whether the couple has sorted their issues.

The Britain's Got Talent judge Alessa, 46, was previously married to So Solid Crew rapper MC Harvey, 45. She then married Ononye, 44, in 2017.

