Gwyneth Paltrow emerges as Kylie Jenner's 'biggest supporter'

Gwyneth Paltrow wants to help Kylie Jenner pursue acting dreams

Gwyneth Paltrow is reportedly willing to help Timothee Chalamet’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, as she looks to branch into acting.

On Sunday, an insider revealed to In Touch Weekly that the 52-year-old actress wants to help the reality star pursue her acting dreams because she is a longtime fan of the Kardashians.

“Gwyneth has never shied away from the Kardashians,” the source said. “Especially since they became a massive multi-media business force in the late 2000s, right as Gwyn was starting to make Goop into a powerhouse in its own right.”

For those unversed, Gwyneth recently wrapped up filming of her upcoming film, Marty Supreme, with Timothee Chalamet.

The confidant told the outlet that the Iron Man actress is extremely pleased she got the chance to work with the Wonka actor because it allowed her to get close to Kylie.

“Now that Gwyn is aligned with Timothee Chalamet on their next film, she has more reason than ever to embrace all things Kardashian,” the source explained.

“Gwyn has been a Kardashian fan for years and is very impressed with everything they’ve managed to accomplish,” continued the insider.

A tipster added, “She saw their influence before almost anybody and recognized how important they would become in the worlds of fashion, social media, and entertainment.”

Additionally, Marty Supreme will hit cinemas on December 25, 2025.