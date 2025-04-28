Meghan Markle's ‘compulsiveness desperation' gets exposed: ‘I feel sorry for her'

Meghan Markle lands in front of a firing squad as an expert takes aim

Former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown has had a lot to say about Meghan Markle and her dive into lifestyle shows.

This has all been shared during her chat on The Telegraph, and saw her getting candid about everything Meghan’s done in 2025, from her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan to her podcast and brand launch.

In the eyes of Ms Brown, with all these ventures its like “she’s back in 2013, doing the Tig.” Because “I think Suits and the Tig was the last time she felt successful. It’s all been hellish ever since.”

The backlash didn’t stop there, because right after this opening verdict Ms Brown turned to bashing and urged the Duchess to just ‘stop’.

“Every week she announces a new project. Stop announcing projects!” the expert exclaimed. “She’s almost compulsive about announcing things and they don’t really happen. They fade and she looks ridiculous. I feel sorry for her, because she’s so lost.”

The clapback wasn’t just for the Duchess, but also her husband, for whom, “unfortunately, his appetite — their appetite — for money made him make disastrous decisions.”

“The disastrous decision of the book was very hard to return from. I think the Oprah [Winfrey] interview was the most gratuitously stupid move. There wasn’t any money in it.”