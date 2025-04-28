Prince Andrew's future with Prince William, Kate Middleton laid bare after accuser's suicide

 
Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to have made up their mind about Prince Andrew, and his chance to enter back in the fold, appears now to be a distant memory.

Comments about all of this have been shared by royal experts Hugo Vickers and Bronte Coy.

They got honest about Prince Andrew’s future during a chat with Matt Wilkinson on the Royal Exclusive show.

Ms Bronte was the first to address everything and said, “I can't imagine that the King or Prince William or any of the other senior royals would agree that he should return to public duty, “I think that's a matter that's been laid to rest.”

And in regards to his Easter service outing she added, “surely it has been agreed even with the royal family and I would imagine even with Prince Andrew at this point that he is retired from royal duties but he will just continue to take part in family events.”

It was at this point that Mr Hugo chimed in with what he seems is the biggest issue.

In his eyes Prince Andrew has now become the “butt of every comedian's jokes.”

“I mean nobody wants him. But of course he's allowed to go to family events. Of course he should go to church. In fact I think he would be criticised if he didn't.”

Moreover, when it comes to the question “should he just disappear?” Mr Hugo shared his two cents and said, “I mean he's as good as disappeared. He's not going to come back into public life. Nobody wants him.”

It is pertinent to mention that the recent death of Prince Andrew’s 42-year-old accuser Virginia Giuffre is what’s sparked these conversations.

Her surviving family shared the news in a statement that reads, “Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure.”

