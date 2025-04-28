Prince Andrew warned about consequences to Virginia Giuffre's death: ‘If you have half a brain!'

Experts have stepped up with their words of advice, as well as demands from Prince Andrew following the death of his accuser Virginia Giuffre.

One of the experts in question is the editor-in-Chief of Majesty magazine, Ingrid Seward.

According to The Sun she believes “now would be the moment for him to step up and be brave and say something compassionate. Now is the time for him to honour the promise he made several years ago to help and support victims of sexual abuse.”

For those unversed, Prince Andrew is co-founder, alongside his daughter Princess Eugenie of the Anti-Slavery Collective, which aims to fight against the trafficking of women.

In addition she added, “In doing so it mustn’t look like a publicity stunt, it has to come from the heart, from a place of genuine compassion.”

Because “The fact Virginia Giuffre has taken her own life is tragic, she had a family, she was very wealthy, but she was clearly haunted by the abuse she suffered as a teenager.”

“And I’m afraid that if Prince Andrew doesn’t step forward to react to her death he will be heavily criticised.” All in all “this is his moment and he needs to grasp it with both hands,” Ms Seward admitted.

And “if Andrew thinks Virginia’s death draws a line under the whole affair then there’s not much hope for him really. If he has half a brain he must show compassion, he must react to Virginia’s death, and do it quickly.” Because “This could be the beginning of his absolution.” However “if there’s nothing, the silence will be deafening,” she concluded by saying.