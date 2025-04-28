'The Last of Us' season 2 star tells fans how to deal with Joel's death

'The Last of Us' season 2 star tells fans to lean into their 'pain'

The Last of Us season 2 star Isabela Merced has shared how she thinks fans should respond to the show after Joel’s shocking death in episode 2.

“I think watching this, you have to lean into your feelings that you’re feeling in each moment,” Merced, who plays Dina, said at a screening of episode 3.

“I don’t think the writers and the designers of the game wanted you to be wiser. I don’t think they wanted you to be like ‘Oh, everyone’s bad because they’re all after their own thing.’ I think they really want everyone to lean into their frustration and their pain,” she explained to Variety.

Teasing the rest of the season, she remarked, “They’re cooking. The meal’s not done yet.”

In episode two, Ellie’s father figure Joel (Pedro Pascal) was killed by Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) as revenge for the killing of her parent at the end of season 1, when Joel saves Ellie from the fireflies and kills many of them while escaping. After his murder, Ellie vows to kill Abby and her friends.

“I don’t think you have to be bigger than the message,” Merced remarked.