Rihanna grabs her sons' attention with THIS hack amid pregnancy rumours

Rihanna ties to grab her sons' focus amid pregnancy rumours

Rihanna has revealed an adorable way of making her kids “focus” on what she’s saying.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, the Grammy-winner posted a video clip of herself with a banana filter. The video showing Rihanna’s eyes and lips on a banana, was captioned, “Since my kids love bananas so much but wanna ignore me.”

With the lyric “Can you focus on me? Baby, can you focus on me?” from H.E.R.'s Focus playing in the background making it clear that the songstress wanted her kids to focus on her.

Rihanna is mother to two boys, RZA, 2, and Riot, 20 months, and she shares them with her partner ASAP Rocky.

It is worth mentioning that this comes amid reports suggesting that the couple is trying for a baby number three.

A source told Heat Magazine, “Ri-Ri and Rocky don’t really have a limit on how many kids they want to have,” adding, “They both just say they want however many God will bless them with.”

“They’re not shy about telling people they’re always trying – they’re very open about it. They’ve always been very affectionate with each other and they seem more in love than,” the source added.

Moreover, Rihanna also sparked pregnancy rumours while she was spotted grocery shopping in Los Angeles earlier this month.