Joe Jonas now 'picking up the slack' for parenting from Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner makes monumental shift to co-parenting schedule with Joe Jonas 'picking up the slack'

April 28, 2025

Joe Jonas’ co-parenting relationship with his ex-wife Sophie Turner has just come to light.

Everything has been revealed by an inside source that recently got honest with RadarOnline.

According to this source, “the fantasy of Joe and Sophie as these two distant islands who only communicate via telegraph has melted away, and a new reality has set in. Peace has been reached.”

The point in time that “changed everything” was her casting in the Amazon series of Lara Croft.

“Sophie has a huge job that could take up 75 percent of her year for the next decade, and Joe has nothing but time in front of him to pick up the slack in the co-parenting department.”

Before concluding the insider also admitted, “As nasty as the breakup was, they have found some peace, and Joe loves being a single dad. Now, they have both grown up and have totally grown out of hating each other.”

