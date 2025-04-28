Princess Anne reveals what she thinks of sister-in-law Camilla

Princess Anne and Queen Elizabeth's sister Annabel Elliot recently got honest, and even tugged at heartstrings with thier admissions about Queen Camilla and how she is with King Charles.

The converastion started with Princess Anne's words of praise which came during the princess’ chat with journalist Robert Hardman.

He penned that conversation in his June issue for Tatler and described the King’s reign through the eyes of his closest.

In that chat the princess is said to have admitted, “Her (Camilla’s) understanding of her role and how much difference it makes to the King has been absolutely outstanding."

And “I'm sure lots of people do say to her what a difference she's made, but that is really true.”

Because “I’ve known her a long time off and on, and I think she’s been incredibly generous and understanding,” the princess is said to have concluded by saying.

A similar sentiment is also shared by Queen Camilla’s sister, Annabel who also told the author, “I think she’s transitioned beautifully, actually. I mean, I sometimes look at her and I can’t really believe it.”

For those unversed with Ms Annabel Elliot, she is a British interior designer and the mother of British Conservative politician Sir Ben Elliot.

Her work is also seen along the Duchy of Cornwall estates, as well as holiday cottages and also the then-prince's Llwynywermod estate in Wales.