Charli XCX talks about ‘lifespan' of ‘Brat'

Charli XCX not willing to ‘let go of Brat’

Charli XCX just admitted that she is finding it "really hard to let go of" her popular album, Brat.

The Speed Drive hitmaker, who shot to immense stardom with her 2024 LP stated that she would love to extend her Brat era for as long possible.

Though she understands that everything has a “lifespan” she addressed the future of Brat in a TikTok video saying, “Yesterday I made this TikTok about, ‘Summer again?’ And I was kind of joking but also maybe serious.”

“I don’t know. Um, but it got me thinking about it is really hard to let go of ‘Brat,’ and let go of this thing that is so inherently me, and become my entire life,” the 360 singer added.

Charli XCX continued, “You know? I started thinking about culture and the ebbs and flows of the lifespan of things. Then, how when you get a level of success, you can become oversaturated and then people want you to disappear – which I understand, and I am sort of a believer in that.”

“But yeah, it’s obviously hard to just be like, ‘Ok. It’s over now.’ I kind of want it to go on and on and one because it is who I am. I’ve been thinking about ‘Brat’ long before the record came out,” she further mentioned, hinting that Brat might stick around for a bit longer,” she stated.

“I’ve sat here on my own for two year prior thinking about how I’m going to communicate this record to the world. Not just the music but the whole visual identity of the album. I just kind of want it to keep going,” Charli XCX concluded.