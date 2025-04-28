Prince Harry, Meghan Markle friend unveils their true faces

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘genuine’ side exposed by true friend

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally received support amid ongoing criticism as their friend unveils their true faces.

Celebrity chef José Andrés showered love on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their dedication to humanitarian work despite public backlash.

Speaking to Page Six, Andrés expressed confusion over the "hate" directed at the couple, who have faced accusations of being "disaster tourists" during their wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles.

Harry and Meghan were also received criticism for using a four-car motorcade in New York.

Saying that he was "baffled" by the "hate" directed at the California-based royals, he said that Harry and Meghan "friends" and "an amazing couple."

"I can only talk about the good things that they do. They could be in their own cave and do nothing [after quitting as senior working royals],” he said.

“[But they want to] bring voice and life to issues. When they were in LA during the fires, they were genuinely in the fires.

“When the cameras were not rolling, they were there listening to people, and they made them feel like the most important person in the world."