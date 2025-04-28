Brenda Song weighs in on raising sons with Macaulay Culkin

Brenda Song gets honest about parenthood and its impact on Macaulay Culkin

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody actor Brenda Song recently got honest about what it’s like to raise her sons Dakota, 4 and Carson, 2 with Macaulay Culkin.

She got up close and personal about her motherhood experience with E News! and started by gushing over her partner and saying, “No matter how well you know your partner, when you have kids, it's another phase of your relationship, because you are dealing with situations that you've never dealt with.” After all, “You're raising little humans together. It comes down to this really ground level of who you guys are and if you connect.”

This is especially true since “people break up when they have young children,” Song admitted. Either that “or they go through issues, because it's a high-stress situation.”

But “I am so, so fortunate that when we had kids, instead of us going through these trials and tribulations, yes, we did, but it strengthened us,” she added too before hailing Culkin’s contributions and saying its “because we realized, 'Oh, I really am so lucky to have someone who understands me on such a different kind of level',” that things still go smoothly.

Even though “I wasn't expecting that because I'm so used to my crazy type A personality doing it all. Mac is so good at doing the things that I didn't even know I needed and I didn't even know our kids needed. I always say he's the white glue that keeps us all together,” Song admitted.

Whether that be by “waking up, making oatmeal at 6 a.m. and just things that I don't even realize that are on the checklist," like "he'll just pick up without me realizing it. And it's really special because I know it's not always that way.”

So even though “it's really hard. I feel really lucky that I found someone that just gets me on a different kind of level.”

The actress also admitted that she and her partner prefer to divide and conquer all tasks even the morning school run. “He does the morning shift,” she said. “Kids' lunches are packed, their backpacks are ready so I can get the kids ready. It's about dividing and conquering.”

Near the end of the conversation the only complaint she admitted was that “I spend, like, 24 hours with my kids, and it still doesn't feel like enough. No matter how much time you spend with your kids, it'll never be enough.”

Especially since “My boys are growing up way too quickly,” she admitted. “I feel like every week it's a new milestone.”