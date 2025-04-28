Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces inductees of 2025

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveiled the artists to be inducted this year

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame just named their inductees of 2025.

In recognition of their contributions to music, first-timers to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame include, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker and Bad Company.

It would also include the pop sensation Cyndi Lauper, the rock duo the White Stripes, the hip-hop pioneers Outkast and grunge experts Soundgarden.

The Musical Influence Award would be given to the first female rapper to achieve both gold and platinum status, Salt-N-Pepa, along with the late singer-songwriter, Warren Zevon.

Additionally, the Musical Excellence Award would be awarded to the late record producer Thom Bell, pianist Nicky Hopkins and bassist Carol Kaye.

Cocker, who passed away in 2014, famed for his cover of The Beatles’ hit track With a Little Help From My Friends, would be receiving his first Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction after over a 43-year recording career.

Soundgarden, with their late singer Chris Cornell, would be bagging their third nomination following the other two grunge acts in the Hall, Nirvana and Pearl Jam.

"Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever," said the Hall of Fame's chairman John Sykes, as per BBC.

Before concluding, he noted, "Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps."