 
Geo News

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces inductees of 2025

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveiled the artists to be inducted this year

By
Web Desk
|

April 28, 2025

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveiled the artists to be inducted this year
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveiled the artists to be inducted this year

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame just named their inductees of 2025.

In recognition of their contributions to music, first-timers to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame include, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker and Bad Company.

It would also include the pop sensation Cyndi Lauper, the rock duo the White Stripes, the hip-hop pioneers Outkast and grunge experts Soundgarden.

The Musical Influence Award would be given to the first female rapper to achieve both gold and platinum status, Salt-N-Pepa, along with the late singer-songwriter, Warren Zevon.

Additionally, the Musical Excellence Award would be awarded to the late record producer Thom Bell, pianist Nicky Hopkins and bassist Carol Kaye.

Cocker, who passed away in 2014, famed for his cover of The Beatles’ hit track With a Little Help From My Friends, would be receiving his first Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction after over a 43-year recording career.

Soundgarden, with their late singer Chris Cornell, would be bagging their third nomination following the other two grunge acts in the Hall, Nirvana and Pearl Jam.

"Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever," said the Hall of Fame's chairman John Sykes, as per BBC.

Before concluding, he noted, "Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps."

Kate Middleton, Prince William plan 'extra special' anniversary after 'brutal year' video
Kate Middleton, Prince William plan 'extra special' anniversary after 'brutal year'
Brenda Song weighs in on raising sons with Macaulay Culkin
Brenda Song weighs in on raising sons with Macaulay Culkin
Prince Harry's heartbreak as he misses key anniversary amid feud video
Prince Harry's heartbreak as he misses key anniversary amid feud
Mariah Carey to mark major concert after 6-year hiatus
Mariah Carey to mark major concert after 6-year hiatus
Living Nostradamus hands Meghan Markle a prediction about her harshest trial
Living Nostradamus hands Meghan Markle a prediction about her harshest trial
Prince William praised for 'motivation' as he gears up to make big change video
Prince William praised for 'motivation' as he gears up to make big change
Milton Jones cancels tour dates due to severe health battle
Milton Jones cancels tour dates due to severe health battle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle friend unveils their true faces
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle friend unveils their true faces