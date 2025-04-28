 
Marvel boss shares major update about 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Marvel head Kevin Feige shares an update about the production of 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Lifestyle News Desk
April 28, 2025

Big update about 'Avengers: Doomsday' revealed 

Avengers: Doomsday is Marvel's upcoming tentpole, and the studio is on a promoting spree.

Recently, Kevin Feige, the franchise head, shared that “We officially start on [April 28]."

Next to him was Florence Pugh, who was promoting Thunderbolts* with him.

"Officially?" she asked. Kevin replied, "That was a pre-photography day that you did." I feel so lucky," the actress, who played Yelena, said in response.

On the other hand, Marvel has a strict policy regarding spoilers, and ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, the studio is doubling down on his 'intimidation tactic.'

Wyatt Russell, who played John Walker/US Agent in Thunderbolts* revealed to Comic Book, “Media training for Doomsday is they just hold a knife to your neck and said ‘You say anything, and it’s over.’”

While the film's director Jake Schreier shared, he was not subject to such conditions because he was not involved with upcoming Avengers making.

“You know what’s funny is that I feel like I never got taken into the back room and really given the talking to,” the filmmaker said.

“I think maybe they know it’s out in the world now and you just learn not to to reveal anything,” Jake noted.

Avengers: Doomsday will be out on May 1, 2026.

