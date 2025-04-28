JoJo Siwa breaks silence on ‘shock' Kath Ebbs split

JoJo Siwa addresses Kath Ebbs breakup post Celebrity Big Brother UK

JoJo Siwa just talked about her breakup publicly.

Following her exit from Celebrity Big Brother UK, she has broken silence over her breakup with Kath Ebbs, who revealed that the Child Star talent had “dumped” them at the after-party of the British reality show’s finale.

In their emotional video, Kath had stated that the decision had left them in a "complete state of shock" after JoJo allegedly said that "they had realised in the house that I wasn't the person that they wanted to spend the foreseeable" future with.

However, on This Morning, JoJo appeared onscreen alongside Celebrity Big Brother star, Chris Hughes and stated, "I'll be honest, that was not a plan."

"That was not an intention, that was not supposed to happen like that,” the 21-year-old added.

Speaking of the events before the split, JoJo continued, "Initially, I was told that the wrap party was something they didn't want to attend and then about an hour into the wrap party they decided they wanted to.”

"And so I was genuinely just going to have a conversation before and then it just led to another,” she explained.

"There were things I knew I shouldn't be okay with and I'm not happy," the American singer revealed adding, "I knew as soon as I got out I wanted to fix things and make the changes I needed to make."

JoJo and Kath, began dating in January this year and their spilt comes after the Roblox: The Movie star surprised her fans over the bond she shares with Chris and even sparked romance rumors after they shared several rather intimate moments on camera.