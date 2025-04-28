Why does 'Daredevil' not have direct links to the MCU?

'Daredevil' creator responds to MCU question

Daredevil seems to have a loose connection to the MCU. However, Steven Knight, former showrunner of the series, has a shared reason for this.



Replying to a fan on X, he said, "The MCU and Marvel Television at the time were not exactly simpatico. We had very, very limited access to the toys and had to basically stay in our lane. Which isn't a complaint!"

It is relevant to mention Marvel had changed the creative team behind Daredevil. This meant Steven was out, and he was replaced with Doug Petrie and Marco Ramirez.

During this overhaul, Charlie Cox, who played Daredevil, recalled his chat with the showrunner Dario Scardapane.

"My first sit down with Dario [Scardapane], our showrunner who was brought in after the strikes to massage what we had,” he previously told during Fan Expo Cleveland.

“Just to be clear, a lot of what we shot pre-strikes with our original show producers who did a wonderful job, a lot of that material is in the show, including the scene that people are talking about today with Jon Bernthal,” the actor concluded.