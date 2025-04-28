Blake Lively makes unexpected remarks about Anna Kendrick, Paul Feig

Blake Lively speaks highly of Anna Kendrick, Paul Feig amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively is singing all praises of Anna Kendrick and Paul Feig amid the ongoing Justin Baldoni lawsuit.

The 37-year-old actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, went to attend the premiere of Another Simple Favour in New York City on Sunday, April 27.

After the event, Lively took to her Instagram Story and posted many videos and pictures from the event, speaking highly of her costar Kendrick and the film’s director Feig.

Under one of the videos in which the trio can be seen, the It Ends with US star scribbled, "@paulfeig @annkendrick47 Really are the dream. And you can see it when you watch the movie. @asimplefavor."

Lively posted another clip of her and the Twilight actress posing for the picture with their arms around each other. In the picture, she tagged Kendrick and added a heart emoji.

In addition, she reposted a star-studded video featuring Emily Blunt, Shawn Levy, Hugh Jackman, and Stanley Tucci from the movie's official Instagram account.

"I couldn't love these people more if they were my own blood," the Gossip Girl alum penned. celebrated the long-awaited sequel.

Other than 62-year-old Feigh and 39-year-old Kendrick, Lively also captured a picture with cast members, including Alex Newell, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Michele Morrone, Henry Golding, and Elizabeth Perkins, to celebrate the long-awaited sequel.

“The greatest cast in every way. I know how fortunate I am to know and work with each of these incredible people and artists,” she wrote under the picture.

For the unversed, in the film, which is a sequel to the 2018 film A Simple Favour, Lively and Kendrick both have reprised their roles of Emily Nelson and Stephanie Smothers, respectively.

It is pertinent to mention that Another Simple Favour, which was initially released on March 7, 2025, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 1, 2025.