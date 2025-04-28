 
Prince Andrew's last hope of resuming public Royal duties dashed

Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault, recently passed me

April 28, 2025

Prince Andrew’s hopes of returning to royal life have been dashed following the death of Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused him of sexual assault.

Giuffre, who was also known for speaking out against Jeffrey Epstein and supporting victims of sex trafficking, died at her farm in Western Australia at the age of 41.

She had claimed that Prince Andrew assaulted her when she was 17, an allegation the Duke of York has denied.

Her death comes days after it was reported that there are chances Andrew could make a royal comeback after he joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Easter service.

Speaking with The Sun, a source said, "Any notion that the message or her bus crash story could somehow make her an unreliable witness has now disappeared. The door is firmly closed on any return."

"Andrew does deep down harbour hopes that he can make a comeback — but they are delusional hopes,” added another source.

