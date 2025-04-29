Dave Filoni reveals major reason for delay in 'Star Wars' film

'Star Wars' director Dave Filoni gets honest about delay in his movie

Dave Filoni’s Star Wars has been in the works for a long time, and the director said he has a good reason for the delay.



During an interview with Collider, he explained that his film is linked to several shows in the Star Wars universe, such as The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ashoka.

“It’s a long development, and one of the reasons is why is I like to work on very long arcs,” he said, adding that he is fine-tuning his story to keep up with the changes in the shows.

He continued, “And I try to factor in all the things that I’m creating simultaneously and looking at them and saying, ‘Well, how do we do unique things? What are unique set pieces?"

"Where is the story going? What is the point of the story?'" "I ask myself these questions, and I have general outlines for all these things, general timelines for all these things, and I keep moving the pieces on the board like a big strategy [game]," Dave concluded.

In the meantime, the untitled project was announced in 2020. At the time, it was billed as The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and The Book of Boba Fett crossover, and further, the story would take place after Return Of The Jedi and before The Force Awakens events.