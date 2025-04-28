Prince William, Kate Middleton break silence ahead of their 14th anniversary

Kate Middleton, Prince William make announcement ahead of wedding anniversary

Prince William and Kate Middleton break silence ahead of ‘extra special’ wedding anniversary.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary on April 29, 2025.

However, William and Kate are set to travel to the Isle of Mull in the Inner Hebrides of Scotland.

On Monday, via the official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the couple made an announcement.

Sharing a beautiful video clip of the landscape of Isle of Mull, the statement read, “Looking forward to arriving in Mull tomorrow for two days celebrating and connecting with rural island communities in the beautiful Inner Hebrides.”

Notably, the "celebrating" hints at the celebration of the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding anniversary.

It is worth mentioning that this comes amid reports suggesting that this wedding anniversary marks extra special for the future King and Queen.

Jennie Bond told Mirror that Prince William and Kate Middleton's 14th anniversary will mark "extra special" since it is first after the Princess of Wales' cancer remission.