Florence Pugh reflects on her Tom Cruise-like stunt

Florence Pugh teases Tom Cruise-like stunt in 'Thunderbolts*'

In Thunderbolts*, Florence Pugh did a stunning skyscraper stunt — similar to what Ton Cruise was capable of doing.



In an interview with THR, she broke down her stunt from the world’s second-largest building in Kuala Lumpur.

"So what I will say is that it wasn’t my idea to go up there. That was already in the script, and it was already such an impressive way to start a script by having someone fall off a building," the actress added.

She continued, "I was just really, really amazed that they had written that version of an opening. And then, when it got taken out, that was when I really got sassy."

"But, of course, anything that Tom Cruise does, stunt-wise and acting-wise, is just totally impressive. I mean, I’d be mad if I didn’t want to pretend that I was him for two seconds," the 29-year-old added.

"I don’t think I’m going to be flying any machines or riding any motorbikes, but this was a perfect amount of stunt for me. So it certainly was fun to pretend to be Tom Cruise for a few seconds," Florence concluded.