Taylor Swift earns high praise from 'Clean' collaborator Imogen Heaps

Grammy-winner Imogen Heaps worked with Taylor Swift on her track 'Clean' from '1989' album

April 29, 2025
April 29, 2025

Imogen Heaps reveals what it's really like to work with Taylor Swift

Grammy-winner Imogen Heap reflected on working with Taylor Swift in 2014.

Speaking with People Magazine, Heap, who collaborated with Swift on the song Clean from her album 1989, praised the Blank Space crooner.

Sharing how Swift is in studio, Heap said, "she knows what she wants, and I pretty much feel she's probably always known what she wants."

"She is extremely efficient. I've never done that from start to finish with anyone. And I felt very excited. I really appreciated her," she added.

Heap recalled, "There was one moment when I was trying out something a bit different for the middle section, and I was like, "What about these chords?" Thinking that's just so different. And she was like, "You know what? I think we're going to lose them here, so let's just do this." I'm like, "Okay, that's fine.""

Moreover, Imogen Heap also contributed to Taylor Swift’s 2023 re-recording of 1989 for Taylor’s Version. 

