Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reinvention efforts face new challenges

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle struggle to find direction after leaving Royal family

April 29, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle navigating uncertain future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing a difficult period as they continue trying to build their lives after leaving the royal family, experts claimed.

Since stepping down as senior royals and moving to the US in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched several projects, including Meghan’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan, her new brand As Ever, and a second podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

However, despite these efforts, a royal expert claimed that they are struggling to find a clear direction.

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers told The Sun, "I think they're always at a crisis point, because they've left the Royal Family.

He added, "The Royal Family are working for the United Kingdom commonwealth, whereas they've taken the celebrity route which means they have to completely reinvent themselves the whole time to keep in in front of the public.

"They're always changing direction, therefore they must always be at a crisis point. I have a feeling this story is going to end badly certainly for Prince Harry.”

They continued, "I don't see it lasting. I mean I don't wish, but people actually always act in character, I mean I'm a biographer rather than a journalist.

"So I look at how people deal with their lives and she's dumped her father, her first husband, Jessica Mulroney, the entire British royal family."

