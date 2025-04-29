Expert makes shocking claim about Blake Lively

Blake Lively moment on red carpet comes under the scanner

Blake Lively is under the scanner since her legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.



In line with this, body language expert Judi James examined her recent appearance with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, at the screening of Another Simple Favour.

Analyzing one such moment on the red carpet, the expert said, “Blake's directive hand signals to Ryan on the red carpet show, not only her previously-illustrated fondness for directing the action out on the red carpet."

"But also Ryan's loyal and obedient-looking responses that create the look of sticking his nose straight into a human hand-propellor."

She continued, "It's hard to see if Blake's circling, winding hand gesture is aimed at someone else further along the red carpet or if it's a signal to Ryan to motivate him to set off to work the camera poses."

"It looks like she's winding up clockwork or doing some kind of countdown to rev him into instant action before he gets that extra push or nudge on the back from her other hand as he sets off," the expert added.

"His eyes almost hint at some hypnotic effect although Ryan is know for his ironic sense of humor so the facial expression could just be performed to get a laugh here," Judi concluded.

A Simple Flavor, meanwhile, will be out on May 1.