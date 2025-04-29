Katy Perry gushes over Lady Gaga: ‘Love u'

Katy Perry says she's proud of Lady Gaga

Katy Perry spent "MAGNIFICA" evening at Lady Gaga's concert in Mexico.

Perry, who kicked off her Lifetime Tour in Mexico City on April 23, also performed at her concert on Saturday, and instead of leaving the city for her next stop, she hung around to watch Gaga’s performance at her Mayhem Ball show on Sunday.

Gaga started her tour on Saturday, April 26, at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City and her second show was on Sunday at the same place that Perry attended.

Taking to her official Instagram account Perry praised Gaga, saying she is proud of her.

“Show was MAGINIFCA! The dress! The sand!," Perry wrote on her Stories.

She went on to say, "Every moment was theee moment.”

Expressing her love and support for the Abracadabra hitmaker, Perry gushed, "So proud of you and grateful to grow up together @ladygaga Love u.”

Perry and Gaga did really acced their music career together as their first big hits were in the same year and month, April of 2008 - I Kissed a Girl and Just Dance, respectively.

Gaga's next stop is in Rio de Janeiro on May 3 at Copacabana which will be a free performance, meanwhile, Katy is all set to perform next shows in Monterrey, Mexico