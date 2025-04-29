Kate Hudson shares rare parenting advice with Kylie Kelce

Kylie Kelce gets rare parenting advice from Kate Hudson

Kylie Kelce is already gearing up for her daughters’ teenage years.

In the latest episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie, the former Hockey coach got some useful parenting advice from actress and singer, Kate Hudson, as the two moms had a discussion about their families.

“Ryder’s 21 and I was a young mom with him, so we kind of grew up together," Hudson began.

"And he’s so clued in, and there just was a moment about a year and a half ago, and he was like, ‘You alright?’ And then he shared his perspective on something in my life based around just my schedule."

"How busy I was, how much I was putting out — just life things. And he shared his perspective and I realized I raised this son to actually…he’s giving back to me right now. He’s seeing me right now. It’s pretty awesome, the actress shared.

"So if you put the effort in, it does come back," she added.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Hudson shared her more wise words for parents of older kids, to let them go.

"And then the only other thing I would say to all moms is let your kids go. Let them f****** go. Don’t hold on. Don’t expect anything of them," Hudson said.

For those unversed, Kelce is mom to four daughters, newly born Finnley, Bennett, 2, Elliotte, 4, and Wyatt, 5.

While Hudson is mom to 21-year-old son Ryder, 13-year-old son Bingham, and six-year-old daughter Rani.