Justin, Hailey Bieber's longtime pal Madison Beer shares rare insights into their bond

Justin, Hailey Bieber's longtime pal Madison Beer opens up about their friendship

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's longtime pal, Madison Beer shared some insights into her friendship with the Baby singer and his wife.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan for the magazine's digital cover story, published on Monday, April 28, the 26-year-old singer opened up about her bond with the Rhode founder and the Love Me hitmaker.

"I love [Justin] and Hailey [Bieber] very much," she gushed.

The Make You Mine singer told the outlet, "I was with them recently and we were like, 'How special that we’ve known each other for so long.'"

Madison further revealed that her friendship with Hailey and Bieber dates back more than a decade ago, "I’ve known Hailey since I was 10, and I’ve known Justin since I was 12," she noted.

"We’re still in each other’s lives and now they’re married with a baby," Madison added.

Elsewhere in the intervie,w she recalled being called the "female Justin Bieber."

"The reason it was a thing was because Scooter had signed me and obviously Scooter had signed Justin," she shared, "Justin had posted a cover and I had posted a cover, so it felt synchronized."

"But Justin was also only a teenager when I got signed—he hadn’t even experienced his adult life yet. He’s been through so much, too," Madison noted.