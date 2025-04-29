Prince Harry is becoming more and more scared of his wife?

Prince Harry’s fears about his wife and his relationship have just become a major talking point.

Broadcaster and Royal Biographer Hugo Vickers recently got candid with his thoughts towards the Duke, and how ‘petrified’ he is about angering his ladylove, Meghan Markle.

The conversation happened during his appereance on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show with royal Editor Matt Wilkinson

Alongside him was News.com.au's Royal Reporter Bronte Coy as well.

The conversation began with him calling out Meghan’s show With Love, Meghan as well as its premise.

“There are other people who are much better at telling you these things, there are other people who are better at doing cookery programmes,” he said starting off.

“I mean they're sort of latching on to things, well she is in particular.” So much so that “it's just hard to see where it's going.”

This even led Mr Vickers towards connecting all this to their relationship and adding, “I hate to say it, but my feeling at the end of the day is that Prince Harry is petrified of her and petrified of losing her.”

Especially considering the fact that “he's been complicit in a lot of the things that have gone on, although I think he's been made to do many things,” which he noted before signing off.