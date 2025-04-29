Virginia Giuffre's dad comes forward with ‘doubts'

A number of years after her X admission where Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre said “I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal….”

Her father, Sky Roberts came forward with his own doubts and demanded an investigation be carried out into his daughter’s passing, via the appropriate authorities.

Her lawyer who said there are “big question marks” about her death as well also shares this sentiment.

The lawyer, Karrie Louden, spoke to The Sun about her initial thought when the news reached her office, saying, “When I got the phone call, I was like, ‘Are you joking?’ Because there was no sign that that was something she was considering.”

The entire news of her death followed a few weeks of heartbreaking admissions by family, as well as Ms Giuffre herself.

While her father spoke to People magazine, a good three weeks prior about how “it's the worst pain in the world to not have access to your children. Can you imagine the pain? I will tell you, all the physical (pain) will never amount to the pain of being separated from your children in that way.”

The accuser turned to, what she beleived was her "private facebook page" with an image showing her body full of bruises after a bus crash taht she says was going at 110mph

The post also made a startling admission and read, “I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live."

Per her spokesperson, "On March 24, in rural Western Australia, a school bus hit the car in which she was riding. The police were called but said that there was no one available to come to the scene. They asked if anyone was injured and suggested that if they were, they should make their way to the hospital.”

“The school bus driver had a bus full of distraught children and left the scene to get them back, saying he would file a police report, which he did later. Virginia was banged up and bruised and returned home."