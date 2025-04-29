Meghan Markle breaks silence after being accused of using banned royal title

Meghan Markle reveals if she uses HRH title after gift sparks backlash

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has released a statement to clarify if the couple uses HRH titles despite agreeing to not use their royal titles.

This comes after a kind gesture from the Duchess of Sussex sparked unexpected confusion after a podcast host showed a gift she received from Meghan.

Meghan appeared for a candid interview on The Jamie Kern Lima Show when host Jamie Kern Lima flaunted the gift basket she got from the Duchess.

The gift containing homemade strawberry sauce and ice cream had a card which was signed “With Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex.”

The use of HRH sparked a stir online as Harry and Meghan had agreed not to use their royal titles after stepping down as senior royals in 2020.

However, the Sussexes’ team quickly responded to the controversy, saying the couple still hold the titles but “do not use” them. They clarified that there is no formal legal removal of the styles.

As per Hello! Magazine, Harry and Meghan had agreed with the late Queen Elizabeth II that although they could keep the HRH titles, they would stop using them publicly after stepping away from their royal roles.