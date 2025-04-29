Meghan Markle's former pal talks about her shortcomings by ‘the bucket-load'

Meghan Markle’s ex-pal gets honest about her shortcomings

Meghan Markle’s ex-friend Lizzie Cundy has just taken to public stage to bash the former royal.

The entire conversation happened at the Diva Awards, where the former friend spoke to MailOnline about how desperate Meghan is “to be powerful and desperate to trump the royals with anything she does.”

She even got more candid as the chat went on and added, “sadly for her, you can't buy likeability and she's lacking in that by the bucket-load.”

The topic even shifted towards her husband Prince Harry who Ms Cundy feels “looks deeply unhappy.”

And “I think he is missing his family and, obviously, worried about his father's health,” she added.

What is pertinent to mention is that yesterday reports started to swirl that “Harry would have liked to pay his dad a visit, but he didn't - and everyone is saying it was his fear of upsetting Meghan that held him back, “according to The Globe.