Victoria Beckham gives ultimatum to Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz before David's 50th birthday: Source

The Beckham family hit by new drama ahead of David Beckham's birthday

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 29, 2025

Photo: David, Victoria Beckham infuriated by Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz's antics
Photo: David, Victoria Beckham infuriated by Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz’s antics

Victoria Beckham is reportedly trying to save the Beckham family name as new feud in family explodes.

Ahead of David’s milestone birthday, Brooklyn and Nicola sparked feud rumours with Romeo and his new girlfriend, Kim Turnball, per Heat Magazine.

Reportedly, Brooklyn and his wife have refused to be at any place where Kim might be present, implying that they are unlikely to attend David’s birthday if the DJ is invited there.

“Vic gave an ultimatum to Brooklyn ahead of David's 50th: he needs to grow up and start acting like the eldest son,” a source dished.

They also added, “His and Nicola’s behaviour has been really infuriating for Vic and David, and they have made it very clear that they did not want this to cause drama around David’s 50th.”

“It’s caused so much unnecessary hurt and rows already,” the spy remarked in conclusion.

For those unversed, David Beckham is turning 50 on May 2, 2025, and is also facing anxieties related to old age ahead of his milestone birthday.

The family friction is likely to cause further trouble for the already tense former England footballer. 

