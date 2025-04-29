Meghan Markle touches on Oprah's advice for her that ‘encapsulates her'

Meghan Markle recently wore her heart on her sleeve and dished on the advice she received from Oprah Winfrey, ahead of her brand release.

The entire thing was shared during the recent episode of the Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, featuring the co-founder of IT Cosmetics Jamie Kern Lima.

The Duchess began this walk down memory lane by admitting that while she could have “put her name on” product after product, Oprah urged to find one that would “encapsulates her essence.”

She was also quoted saying, “At the beginning, I just liked making jam. All I liked to do was just make jam and preserves, and it went from, 'Okay, well, I'm gonna share this jam with lots of friends and family. People really like it and it brings me joy, so maybe I can share it more broadly'. But even then, I was in so much fear of failure or opinion that I wasn't thinking big enough at first.”

But “Oprah, who I know is a mentor and friend to you, same for me, she was the one who said there are tons of things you could put your name on, but for you and how you like to show up for people, once you figure out how to encapsulate your essence, then you'll know and it was so clear.”

So “even as I'm listening to your story, the essence of who you are was about feeling seen, knowing that you're enough, knowing that you're beautiful, despite what anybody would say, and putting that essence in a product that could be shared with millions of people,” she ended by saying to her guest.