Katherine Heigl gets honest about her return to Hollywood

Katherine Heigl reveals whether she’ll ever return to Hollywood

Katherine Heigl has finally gotten honest about what her life looks like in Utah, and whether she is open to making a change to her home base.

It all happened during her sit-down chat with E! News’ Francesca Amiker and saw the Grey’s Anatomy star say, “I have found and carved out this peace for myself and for my family, and it brings me so much joy and contentment and clarity and grounding. And I just think, 'Why mess with that?'”

Even though “sometimes I ask myself if I should be in the game, if I should be hustling, if I should be more ambitious. And I just think I really don't want to.”

But “if you don't want that, then don't do it, just because you think that's what you're supposed to do, or that's what society expects from you.”

Because For me, [Josh Kelley] just become, especially in this world we've created for ourselves out in Utah, he's become such my person, and he has always been,” Heigl said gushing over her husband.

“Even in the beginning, like a safe harbor, somebody I could just really depend on and count on.”

So “I'm really happy and content and I'm so grateful for the years I had in the industry, in the hustle,” she added while talking about her three children, Naleigh, 15, Adalaide, 13, and Joshua, 8.

For those unversed, Heigl also had to forgo some of their earlier years, and in respect to this she admitted, “hen they're little, that's the most delicious and exciting time for you as a parent, but when they're teenagers is when they need you the most, and that's where I'm at. I just don't see how I could go off and make a movie for three months or a television series for nine months.”

Plus, “nothing shoots in Utah,” she admitted. “So I have to go on location, and it's just it's not something right now that I can fathom doing successfully.”

If she did, “I think I would be so torn and divided,” the actress added. “I don't know how much of my attention I could give a project when I'm worried about my kids at home.”

It may even make her brain feel like it’s “gonna explode” she added, hence, “even though, right now it feels like forever. And when I look around the house and I'm like, there's so much mess, I have to say to myself, ‘There will come a day when none of this is here anymore’."

“All these little shoes will be gone, all of the kids' stuff will be gone, and all these hair ties and scrunchies and hoodies and backpacks and skincare and everything will be gone. It will be a perfect, lovely, Good Housekeeping home, and I will miss it,” she also added before concluding.