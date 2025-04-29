Gary Oldman regrets behaviour towards Demi Moore on set

Gary Oldman apologizes to Demi Moore for 'unprofessional' behaviour on set

Gary Oldman apologized to Demi Moore for his "unprofessional" behaviour on the set of The Scarlet Letter.

In a new interview with Radio Times magazine, the 67-year-old actor admitted that his "intermittent bouts of boozing" on a 1995 romantic film set left his castmate "disappointed" in him.

"I think the worst thing you can do is inspire disappointment,” he said. "I was in The Scarlet Letter with Demi Moore, and I had intermittent bouts of boozing during filming.”

The Harry Potter star continued, "It was towards the end of [my drinking] where I thought, 'If I carry on like this…”

"I was in a very dark place. I drank too much in the lunch hour. It was such a destructive thing. I got back on the set to do quite a big scene and I got through it,” added Gary.

The Slow Horses actor confessed to being "quite tipsy" during filming.

"You wouldn't really know but I was quite tipsy. And the next day, I said to her, 'I'm so sorry, you must hate me,” he said.

"I was mortified that I'd been so unprofessional. And she said to me, 'I don't hate you. It's OK. I'm just disappointed,” added the Oscar winner.

For those unversed, Gary portrayed Arthur Dimmesdale in The Scarlet Letter opposite Demi Moore