Florence Pugh addresses the emotional aspect of her 'Thunderbolts*' gig

Florence Pugh plays Yelena Belova, a 'Black Widow' assassin, in upcoming movie 'Thunderbolts*'

Lifestyle News Desk
April 29, 2025

Photo: Florence Pugh addresses the emotional aspect of her 'Thunderbolts*' gig

Florence Pugh got candid about the emotional intensity of her character in action-adventure movie, Thunderbolts*.

In an interview with Deadline, the Little Women actress weighed in on her character Yelena Belova.

She began offering insights into the emotional landscape of her character by stating, “It’s our duty as actors to protect and defend your characters and to put in the life.”

In addition to this, she claimed that it is the actor’s responsibility to bring authenticity to their characters by adding nuanced layers to Yelena.

“There’s so much that’s on the page, but it’s really what you add to it in the last 20% that actually makes every character that any actor plays.”

She remarked in conclusion, “There’s so many -isms that I was very welcomed into putting into the movie.”

The synopsis of the movie reads as, “Ensnared in a death trap, an unconventional team of antiheroes -- Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker -- embarks on a dangerous mission that forces them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.”

