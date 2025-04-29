Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use quiet tactics to rebuild Royal ties

Meghan Markle tries to keep royal ties alive with subtle move

Meghan Markle is quietly trying to mend bond with the Royal family despite Prince Harry’s recent public backlash against his own family.

Despite no real signs of progress, the Duchess of Sussex continues to send gifts and birthday wishes to Harry’s relatives, reported Heat Magazine.

She has even maintained contact with Princess Eugenie in hopes that one day she would be able to fix the rift with the Royals.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex’s gift sat well with the monarch, however, things between them still remain strained.

Meghan is said to have included jam, honey, crêpe mix, and other items in the gift box delivered to Clarence House, along with a personal note.

More recently, Harry said the Royal family downgraded his personal police security so that he would come back to the family fold.

“Meghan and Harry are caught between a rock and a hard place because they want to stand their ground and don't want to be looking like they're grovelling, but at the same time, they do want to mend fences. It's very difficult because they aren't getting much feedback,” the insider said of their situation.

Meghan “continues to acknowledge peoples’ birthdays – she’s still sending gifts – and she’s stayed in contact with Eugenie to maintain that bridge as best she can.”