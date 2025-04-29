Jeremy Renner details transcendent moments after he 'died'

Jeremy Renner reveals what he saw after he 'died'

Jeremy Renner says the snowplow accident in January 2023 left him “dead” for a while, and he’s also shared what he experienced and saw while he was “dead.”

Renner recalled lying on the snow for 45 minutes after the 14000-pound snowplow hit him. The actor broke 30 bones, lost lots of blood, and was also suffering from hypothermia.

“After about 30 minutes on the ice, of breathing manually for so long, an effort akin to doing 10 or 20 push-ups per minute for half an hour … that’s when I died,” he recounted.

Sharing what he remembers of the time he was “dead,” he wrote, “When I died, what I felt was energy, a constantly connected, beautiful and fantastic energy. There was no time, place, or space, and nothing to see, except a kind of electric, two-way vision made from strands of that inconceivable energy.”

The Hawkeye actor noted that he felt “an exhilarating peace,” and he could “see my lifetime.”

“In death there was no time, no time at all, yet it was also all time and forever,” he shared. However, he wrote that even though he was biologically almost dead, a force told him not to “let go” and he came back alive.

Surviving the accident became “a glory moment” for him. “So the celebration of New Year becomes a recognition of the depth of the love in our family,” wrote Jeremy Renner.