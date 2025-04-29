 
Prince William, Kate Middleton drop 'huge thanks' on 14th anniversary

Prince William and Kate Middleton are on their royal trip to Scotland

Lifestyle News Desk
April 29, 2025

Kate, William share glimpse of their first day in Scotland
Prince William and Kate Middleton share a special thank you message on their wedding anniversary.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are currently on their royal tour in Scotland, celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the official handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales, posted a glimpse into their first day visit as they visited Aros Hall, Tobermory.

Sharing a series of photos of Kate and William, the special message in the caption read, “A huge thanks to the local community for the warm welcome and a brilliant afternoon spent in Tobermory.”

“Proud to be supporting the renovation of Aros Hall ensuring vital social connections continue to thrive in this special corner of Scotland. Brilliant to also meet some of the Isle of Mull’s talented producers at the Artisan Market,” it further read.

The return to Scotland holds a special meaning for Prince William and Kate Middleton as it is the place where the Prince and Princess of Wales met for the first time in University of St Andrews.

