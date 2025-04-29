 
Geo News

Madison Beer reveals trauma behind leaked intimate images

Madison Beer reveals the boy who leaked her photos has apologized to her

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 29, 2025

Madison Beer reveals trauma behind leaked intimate images

American singer and songwriter Madison Beer has shared shocking details of the trauma she suffered after her intimate photos were leaked online.

In a recent interview, the singer revealed that the photos were leaked by her teenage boyfriend who later apologized to her.

The boy had received the photos from the singer in disappearing Snapchats when she was 15. 

The intimate pics and videos were eventually leaked, making their rounds on Twitter and Tumblr. 

During a conversation with Cosmo, she revealed that cyberbullying and slut-shamming that followed sent her into a depression spiral.

“Out of everything I went through as a result of my sudden rise to fame, having my private nude photos leaked at 15 was one of the most traumatizing,” Madison wrote in her memoir, The Half of It, according to  an excerpt published by Rolling Stone. 

“It still haunts me almost a decade later. Every time I think I’m fully healed, another side effect rears its ugly head, like peeling back the layers of an onion, and I realize just how much the trauma has leaked into every aspect of my life.”

Speaking to Cosmo she said, “The boy who the whole nude situation happened with, he reached out to me and was like, ‘I had no idea that I hurt you like this. I’m so sorry.’” 

Expressing empathy with the man who leaked her photos, Madison Beer said, “I don’t know how it feels to be a 14-year-old boy receiving photos of a girl. Maybe it’s wishful thinking, but I don’t think he was being malicious showing them to his friends. He was a kid.”

Olivia Munn opens up about 'hard moment' in parenting
Olivia Munn opens up about 'hard moment' in parenting
Wanda Sykes reveals her twins' birthday wish that has her saying absolutely not
Wanda Sykes reveals her twins' birthday wish that has her saying absolutely not
Real reason Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus won't mingle their families
Real reason Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus won't mingle their families
Prince William and Kate make a statement with their outfits in Scotland
Prince William and Kate make a statement with their outfits in Scotland
Eva Longoria reveals if 'Desperate Housewives' reboot is likely to happen
Eva Longoria reveals if 'Desperate Housewives' reboot is likely to happen
Prince William, Kate Middleton make first appearance on anniversary trip
Prince William, Kate Middleton make first appearance on anniversary trip
William, Kate leave children at home to celebrate wedding anniversary in Scotland
William, Kate leave children at home to celebrate wedding anniversary in Scotland
Rock legend's daughter Teddi Mellencamp shares major health update
Rock legend's daughter Teddi Mellencamp shares major health update