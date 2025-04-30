Jon Bon Jovi marks special day with wife Dorothea

Jon Bon Jovi celebrates 36th wedding anniversary wife Dorothea

Jon Bon Jovi is celebrating "36 amazing years" with his wife Dorothea Hurley in the sweetest way.

The Bon Jovi frontman took to his official Instagram account on Tuesday, April 29 to mark his 36th wedding anniversary with his high school sweetheart.

In the celebratory post, the rocker shared a throwback snap with Dorothea when they were much younger. The picture appears to be a moment from their nuptial day.

Bon Jovi revealed the sweetest way he wished his wife their special day sharing that he gifted his 36 roses symbolizing their 36 years of togetherness.

“36 roses for 36 amazing years," he wrote in the caption, adding, "Happy anniversary my love.”

In the snap, Bon Jovi rocked his iconic long hair and wore a blue two-piece suit while Dorothea flaunted a mid-length white dress.

The last slide of the post was a signboard from the location where Bon Jovi got married, that says, "The original world famous home of ceremonies with the ‘king,’ Rock star Bon Jovi was married here."

Back in 2024, the rock star shared some insights about his unplanned wedding in Los Angeles in 1989.

“We were in Los Angeles, the band was on the road on the New Jersey tour," he told People.

“My girlfriend, who was my fiancée at the time, we had a night off, and I said, ‘I need a higher high — I got an idea. Let’s go to Vegas now.’ And she said, ‘Now?’ I said, ‘Now,'" he recalled.

For those unversed the pair welcomed four kids together, sons: Jesse, Jake and Romeo and a daughter named, Stephanie.