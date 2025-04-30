Meghan Markle has made her Royal ties a ‘soap opera element'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are called out for defying the orders of Queen Elizabeth II.



The couple has been caught using their HRH titles despite clear instructions from the Queen to do otherwise.

With the new scandal, Royal expert Hugo Vickers says: "It gives a soap opera element that wouldn't be there if she was just a film star. It's bad enough them using the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.

The expert tells the Sun: "The problem with that is that it would be more difficult to remove them because it would require an Act of Parliament. Parliament has more important things to think about than them.

"The fact this has been used with a card is very worrying. It's a complete disrespect for the deal that was made with the Queen,” he said.